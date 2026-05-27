/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay holds 25-minute talks with PM Modi during first official Delhi visit. Know the issues he raised

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday (May 27) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi during his first official visit to the national capital after taking office earlier this month.

During the visit, Vijay also arrived at Tamil Nadu House, where he was given a guard of honour. Leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were also expected to meet him there as part of courtesy interactions.

“Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @actorvijay met Prime Minister @narendramodi today,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Issues raised during the Modi-Vijay meeting

During the meeting, Vijay raised several issues concerning Tamil Nadu. He requested the Centre to clarify rules regarding the singing of Tamil Thai Vaazhtthu, the Tamil Nadu state song, at government events. In the state, the song is traditionally played at the beginning of official functions, but after a Ministry of Home Affairs memorandum issued earlier this year, the National Anthem has been sung first at some events.

The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Modi for the efforts made during his visit to the Netherlands to help recover and bring back the historic Anaimangalam copper plates to India.

Vijay further highlighted concerns over the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, seeking the immediate release. He said 12 such incidents had taken place so far in 2026, with 58 fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody and 266 fishing boats seized.

The Chief Minister also referred to an ongoing Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO study concerning the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and CABS projects and urged the Centre to establish the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) facility in Tamil Nadu.

Following his meeting with Modi, Tamil Nadu CM met the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the allocation of funds for ports, highways, railway projects and industrial corridors in the state.

Vijay also urged Sitharaman to establish Institutes of National Importance in the state and provide funds for metro rail projects in Hosur, Coimbatore and Madurai to strengthen education and public transport infrastructure.

Vijay is also expected to meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Delhi visit, ANI reported, citing sources.

He is also scheduled to meet senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 Janpath. A poster featuring Vijay alongside Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also seen outside the Congress leader’s residence.