Tamil Nadu Chief Minister requests govt of India to operate evacuation flights from Ukraine

Amid the volatile situation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has written to the External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, seeking special evacuation flights for Tamil people stuck in the country.

Stating that nearly 5,000 students and other emigrants from Tamil Nadu were stuck in the war-torn nation, MK Stalin said that the state government had been receiving distress calls from parents and family members, requesting evacuation.

In the letter, he added that the state government had opened an around-the-clock help desk and a State Nodal officer to coordinate with the government of India, the families of the students and the respective district administration in Tamil Nadu.

It was also requested that a nodal officer be nominated to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu government, given the high number of students from the state.