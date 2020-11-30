Tamil Nadu: Beaches, colleges, indoor events allowed in new set of relaxations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami extended the general Covid-19 lockdown till midnight Dec 31, 2020 subject to certain relaxations.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that it was decided to extend the lockdown, with new relaxations till Dec 31st, based on the discussions with the medical and public health experts, District Collectors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As per the new restrictions, final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses for all colleges, universities and medical colleges are to commence from December 07, 2020, whereas classes for first-year students will commence from February 01, 2021.

Swimming pools for sports training purposes will be allowed to function following standard operating procedures (SOP). Similarly, Marina and other beaches will be open for public from December 14, 2020, depending on the coronavirus spread.

A decision on the permission for outdoor meetings, too, will be taken depending on the spread of the virus in the state. Indoor social, political and religious gatherings are now allowed for the month of December, subject to 50 per cent seating capacity and not exceeding 200 persons. Permission from the District Collectors and from Greater Chennai Police (for Chennai meetings) are necessary.

The exhibition halls will be allowed to function only for business-to-business purposes after following SOP.

In addition to this, the existing system of E-registration for those coming to Tamil Nadu from other states would continue. Those coming from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry would be exempted from this registration.