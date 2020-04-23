Sympathetic to Australia's requirement on medicines, says Indian envoy to Australia

Indian envoy to Australia Gitesh Sarma has said that New Delhi is sympathetic to the country's requirement for medicine in the backdrop of COVID crisis and "India and Australia are part of such global efforts" are part of global efforts against the crisis.

Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Gitesh Sarma spoke at length on the situation of the Indian community with both sides "working closely" for the "welfare of the large number of Indian nationals residing in Australia".

WION: How is India and Australia cooperating on Covid crisis? Especially on Hydroxychloroquine.

Gitesh Sarma: As close friends and partners, India and Australia are closely engaged with each other and also other partners in responding to this global COVID19 pandemic crisis. During their telephone call earlier this month, our Prime Ministers had extensive discussions on the pandemic and the domestic response strategies being adopted on both the sides. We have also agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts. Another area of focus, where both the sides are working closely, is the welfare of the large number of Indian nationals residing in Australia who has been impacted by this crisis. I can inform you that India, taking into account our strong ties, looks with sympathy at Australia’s drug requirements. There have been frequent contacts at high levels and senior officials where issues of mutual concern are discussed, including in the pandemic context.

WION: Have u shared any covid containment models with Australia?



Gitesh Sarma: It needs to be underlined that both our countries fully agree on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in this unprecedented health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts. We share a special relationship, which provides the backdrop against which we discuss issues of concern freely and frankly. Institutions on both sides are in touch with each other to take this forward. Globally, there are opportunities for sharing experiences in the fight against the pandemic. India and Australia are part of such global efforts.

WION: Are you involving local Indian communities to help stranded Indians?



Gitesh Sarma: The 700,000 strong Indian diaspora in Australia, is a very important component of our relations with Australia and a tremendous asset in times like this. Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, the High Commission and all our Consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth have been working very closely with local Indian diaspora associations to provide emergency relief assistance to Indian nationals in need across the country.

It would not be amiss to say that the local diaspora community plays a lead role in our efforts to ensure the welfare of the stranded Indians. Whether it is an entity representing the entire country or a state or a language or a religion or even a profession, I am happy to share that every section of the diaspora has risen to the occasion and contributed its might to the common cause.

A few months back, large parts of Australia were ravaged by bushfires.

The Indian diaspora was active in providing relief to those affected. And the same spirit has come to the fore in the current situation. We are deeply encouraged by the sense of service shown by the Indian community in Australia in this hour of need. I would like to convey my appreciation and gratitude for their selfless service to the needy.

WION: How is the Indian mission taking care of Indians stranded in Australia?

Gitesh Sarma: There are more than 2.5 lakh Indian nationals in Australia, including 90,000 students. We have a multi-pronged strategy to review and respond to the needs of the Indian community in the evolving situation. To start, a robust system to ensure proper information, guidance and the effective response have been put in place to inform, guide and respond to the needs of our nationals. The system includes a 24x7 Emergency Helpline in the Mission and our 3 Consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, leveraging our Social media presence where we have a combined following of more than 200,000. Our social media outreach to the Indian community has been made more responsive keeping the pandemic situation in mind. We have conducted video conferences with stranded students and Indian nationals. Overall, our sense is that they have shown immense courage in dealing with this situation and we are proud of them.

To take care of the immediate and urgent needs of the affected Indian nationals, especially the Indian students facing financial hardship, a nationwide system has been set up with partner diaspora organisations, with assistance from the Mission to provide take away meals and basic provisions. Till now, around 30,000 meal packs/grocery kits have been distributed to needy persons. We are happy to say that the Indian diaspora has taken, in many instances, its own initiatives to provide relief to stranded Indians.

Mission has also worked with the Indian Medical Association of Australia and other Indian diasporas in the health sector to set up “Virtual Clinic” for enabling basic access to healthcare in difficult situations. Mission and our Consulates have also attended to requests for accommodation assistance from those in acute distress, in partnership with diaspora partner organisations & individuals although there are challenges here.

We are aware that a number of stranded Indians would like to return home. Right now, the message is to stay where they are until things change. We look forward to being able to provide credible information on resumption of flights as and when available. On the external front, Mission is closely engaged with key Australian authorities including the Dept of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Dept of Health, Dept of Education and Universities at various levels to provide practical relief to the affected Indian nationals.

There are also individual cases where the High Commission has had to find creative solutions in very challenging conditions to provide relief keeping in mind humanitarian aspects. Recently a number of Australian Universities have announced their own plans to support international students impacted by the pandemic. The sense we get is that the pandemic situation is seen as a short-term challenge. Australian Universities are interested in attracting international students by offering high-quality education. Australian educational institutions greatly value the presence of Indian students.