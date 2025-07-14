/Supreme Court slams cartoonist for 'objectionable cartoons on PM Modi, RSS

A cartoonist accused of sharing alleged objectionable cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media was slammed by the Supreme Court that said the right of freedom of speech and expression was being "abused". "Why do you do all this?" a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar asked the counsel of cartoonist Hemant Malviya on Monday (July 14). The court made the statement while hearing the plea of the cartoonist, who has sought anticipatory bail in the matter.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Malviya, highlighted that the cartoon was made in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic and argued that it does not amount to an offence.

"It may be unpalatable. Let me say it is in poor taste. Let me go to that extent. But is it an offence? My lords have said, it can be offensive but it is not an offence. I am simply on law. I am not trying to justify anything," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Grover also said that Malviya would delete the post but Justice Dhulia observed that it is a case where 'Freedom of speech is being abused".

"Whatever we may do with this case, but this is definitely the case that the freedom of speech and expression is being abused," Justice Dhulia observed.

Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, appearing for Madhya Pradesh, said such "things" were repeatedly done.

However, Grover argued that there had been no law and order problem since the cartoon's inception and said the issue was of personal liberty and whether this would require arrest and remand.

The bench has posted the matter for July 15.

What Is The Case?

Malviya approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the case after the Madhya Pradesh High Court order passed on July 3 refused him bail.

In May, 2025, the Lasudiya police station in Indore booked Malviya on a complaint filed by lawyer and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Vinay Joshi.

Joshi, in his complaint said Malviya by uploading the cartoon on social media hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and disturbed communal harmony.

According to the FIR filed by Joshi, "objectionable" posts, including allegedly inappropriate comments on Lord Shiva as well as cartoons, videos, photographs and comments regarding Modi, RSS workers and others were made by Malviya.