Supreme Court gives time till December 31 to Centre for granting permanent commission to women officers in Navy

The Supreme Court Thursday extended till December 31 the deadline for implementation of its judgement on the grant of permanent commission to women SSC officers in Indian Navy.

The top court had on March 17, maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally; cleared permanent commission for women in the Navy and asked the Centre to complete the modalities within three months.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said that it is extending time till December 31 for grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in Indian Navy.

The Centre moved the application in June for extending the deadline by six months citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court, which took up the application on Wednesday said that it will extend the time till December 31.

The bench also asked the Centre to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation each in four weeks to five Naval women officers, who were not considered for the permanent commission besides the pensionary benefits, which had already been given to them.

Pursuant to the top court's verdict in February, Centre has already started the process for granting permanent commission to all women SSC officers in Indian Army.

On March 17, in a major verdict, the top court had paved the way for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Navy, saying a level playing field ensures that women have the opportunity to overcome "histories of discrimination".