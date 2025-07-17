Supporters of BJP, Sharad Pawar’s NCP clash in Maharashtra Assembly lobby | Watch

Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MLA Jitendra Awhad clashed violently in the lobby of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Shocking videos of the clash showing the two groups trading blows and being dragged apart by security personnel have been widely shared on social media.

The brawl started over a verbal spat that took place a day ago outside the assembly building, when both MLAs and their supporters exchanged expletives.

As per reports, Awhad was caught on camera saying ‘mangalsutra thief’ a few days ago while walking in the Vidhan Bhavan premises. Although no one was named, the jibe was seen as directed at Padalkar. The video was widely circulated, sparking a debate between supporters of the two leaders. The situation escalated into full-blown physical violence on Thursday.

Padalkar later met the Speaker and said that the whole incident was unfortunate and he has apologised.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar has sought a report on the incident and promised a thorough investigation and subsequent action.

‘Absolutely inappropriate,’ says CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the violence and called it “absolutely inappropriate”.

“The situation that occurred is not correct. This comes under the purview of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairperson. Such fights should not happen in Vidhan Bhavan. I have urged them to conduct a proper investigation,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray termed the incident a security breach and said, “If goons have reached Vidhan Sabha, then the State Home Minister and Chief Minister should take responsibility for it. This is very unfortunate. Such conduct at the Vidhan Sabha is not appropriate.”

Two people have been detained by Vidhan Bhavan security, an official said.