/Stepmother burns private parts of 5 year old daughter for wetting bed

A horrific incident of child abuse has come to light in India's Kerala state. According to the local police, a stepmother allegedly burnt her five-year-old stepdaughter's genital area with a heated steel spatula. The woman meted out the punishment to the child for wetting the bed. The girl suffered severe burns.

The incident in Palakkad district of Kerala occurred last week but came to light after the child’s teacher noticed her struggling to sit in the classroom, reported PTI.

When questioned the child revealed the torture done to her by her stepmother. Soon after authorities were informed after which police sprang into action and the woman, originally from Bihar was arrested.

A local court then remanded the woman to judicial custody for the next 14 days for further investigation.

A case under key sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act that grants protection to minors has been registered against the woman.