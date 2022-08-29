State-funded helmet claims to help bicyclists’ breath fresh air in Delhi’s winter smog

With winters coming along with noxious smog, the Indian government is promoting a motorcycle helmet with filters and a fan at the back, saying it can remove 80 per cent of the pollutants. Shellios Technolabs is a start-up firm that has been developing the helmet since 2016 with funds of tens of thousands of dollars from state agencies.

Amit Pathak, the creator, said that it is the first of its kind in the world. The aim behind developing it is that 2016 saw the first news stories about the polluted air that, from mid-December to early February, made it difficult to breathe in such cold weather, trapping dust and smog. The helmet costs Rs. 4,500 ($56), approximately four times the price of an ordinary helmet.

Also read | Bihar: Ruling alliance requests that CBI universal consent be withdrawn

One method to help with air pollution was an air purifier. However, an air purifier might be installed inside a house or a place, but people riding bikes are completely unprotected.

Pathak said that his company developed the helmet air purification system that has replaced the filter membrane and a fan that is driven by a battery that lasts six hours and can be recharged using a microUSB port.

In 2019, helmet sales began, and an independent laboratory discovered that the helmet prevented 80 percent of pollutants from entering the nostrils.

Also read | Punjab drug haul: Kejriwal slams Gujarat government for letting drugs enter the state

As Reuter’s poll stated, the helmet reduced outdoor PM 2.5 particle concentrations by 43.1 micrograms.

The Indian ministry states the helmet is "a breath of new air for bicyclists," Reuters reported.

Pathak sees a significant possibility for its sales. Shellios has partnered with a major manufacturer to create a lighter version of it using thermoplastic, which will reduce the cost of production and weight as well.

Pathak claims that other Southeast Asian countries have also shown interest in the product.

(With inputs from agencies)