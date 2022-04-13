Sri Lanka economic crisis: 11,000 MT rice from India reaches Colombo ahead of Lanka's New Year

Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India gas extended a helping hand to the island nation. On Tuesday (April 12) news agencies reported that the stock of 11,000 MT of rice from India reached Colombo. This was announced ahead of the county's New year celebrations, which will take place on April 14.

Eldos Mathew Punnose, who is the Central Public Information Officer, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka told ANI: "11000 MT rice from India reached Colombo by ship Chen Glory today ahead of New Year celebration in Sri Lanka."

"16,000 MT of rice was supplied by India to Sri Lanka in the past week itself. These supplies which mark a special bond between two nations will continue," he added.

"In addition to $1 billion credit line, India supported food medicines and other essential commodities guided by the priority of govt of Sri Lanka. India has also extended USD 500 million credit line to purchase fuel, under this around 2,70,000 MT of petrol, diesel has already arrived in Sri Lanka."

"Our relationship with Sri Lanka is multidimensional and it is comprehensive in nature. We are good friends and good neighbours," the Indian high commission official added. '

While speaking to media, Chairman of State trading corporation, Yoga Perera said that many countries have come forward to help and negotiations going on but India was the first country under credit line delivering the consignment to help Sri Lanka at this time.

Sri Lanka is going through a difficult phase with the economy plunging to record lows. Protests have taken place across the country to call for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.

People have shown anger at soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts caused.

(With inputs from agencies)