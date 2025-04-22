Gujarat Titans took another step towards the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs after they beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (April 21). Playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, GT beat KKR by 39 runs with Rashid Khan playing an important role. The win for GT now sees them top the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points as they target a place in the last four. After tge win Sai Kishore was full of praise for Rashid as he played a crucial role in the win.

GT trust in Rashid Khan

“It's definitely great to see him back. As a team, we never doubted him—never doubted his abilities. He’s the best T20 bowler in the world. I think he’s taken the most wickets in the format - I'm not exactly sure about the stats, but I believe he’s right up there. It’s just good to have him back,” Kishore said in the post-match press conference.

Rashid has not been at his best in the IPL 2025, scalping just six wickets in the tournament. He has been hammered for runs as well at times having seen RCB batters score 54 against him in one of the earlier matches. However, a composed show with the ball on Monday has seen Rashid’s critics get silent with the crucial phase in the IPL forthcoming.

The contest against KKR also saw captain Shubman Gill make his mark on the contest as he scored 90 runs against his former side. Alongside Sai Sudharsan he stitched an opening stand of 114 runs before the latter was dismissed.

GT have reached two IPL finals in the past, winning the tournament in 2022 in their debut appearance. GT are next in action next Monday as they face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansing Stadium in Jaipur. On the other hand, KKR will have a tough run-in if they are to defend their crown as they face Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Eden Gardens.