Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has backed underfire skipper Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batter has endured a tough Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. Speaking ahead of the LSG’s IPL 2025 contest against Mumbai Indians, Marsh has backed the most expensive purchase of the auctions, claiming he is getting better as the season is progressing.

Advertisment

Marsh backs underfire Rishabh Pant

"Look, I think he's really growing into a role and he's still reasonably young, but, yeah, he's a good leader. And, yeah, he's just getting better and better. So (I'm) looking forward to hopefully playing under him for a while," Marsh said during the pre-match presser.

"It's a different experience (going only as a batter), that's for sure. I feel like a baseballer," says Marsh. "It has been a lot of fun. And yeah, I'm open to the role whenever they need me in the field or my bowling will come back at some stage. So the dream will be over."

Advertisment

ALSO READ | ‘Dhoni is carrying team on his shoulders, what are other 10 players doing,’ Raina’s rant on CSK’s slump in IPL 2025

Having crafted a reputation as one of the best finishers in the game, Pant was the most expensive buy in the IPL 2025 auctions held in Saudi Arabia in November 2024. He was bought by LSG for $3.1 million. However, he has failed to live up to the expectations, scoring only 106 runs in nine matches at a lowly average of 13.25. He has scored only one fifty during the period as the side now struggles to reach the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

At the time of writing, LSG are sixth in the standings with five wins and 10 points and will need to improve if they are to reach the last four. The competition will be tough as the five teams above them already have a better net run rate and points tally.

Advertisment

With LSG facing Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, the outcome of the match will have huge consequences on the Playoff race.