Former India cricketer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad aimed at Pakistan after they violated the ceasefire treaty on Saturday (May 10). Prasad, taking a dig at Pakistan, said India will teach them a lesson after blackouts, drone sightings and heightened military alerts were noted in the border regions of the country on Saturday evening. This comes despite a ceasefire agreement that was agreed between India and Pakistan and came into effect from 5:00 PM IST.

That country has three power centers-

The Army, The ISI and the Prime Minister. It’s virtually impossible for all 3 to agree on a thing even if one of them does.

The last three days weren’t enough, with this provocation, India will teach Pakistan a lesson of a lifetime — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 10, 2025

Venkatesh Prasad aims at Pakistan

On Saturday (May 10) evening, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect, starting at 1700 hrs the same day. While announcing details of the ceasefire, Misri stressed India's "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations".

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," announced Misri.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump and his team claimed credit for the ceasefire between the two nuclear nations. This is despite US Vice President JD Vance saying a day before that America would not directly "intervene" in the matter as it is "none of America's business.”

Trump shared a post on Truth Social announcing that India and Pakistan "have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire" and that "common sense and great intelligence" have prevailed. He congratulated both countries on the ceasefire. The US Department of State, in a statement, called the ceasefire a 'US-brokered.'