South Africa says death of two cheetahs in India within 'expected mortality rates'

After two Cheetahs brought to India died within a month, raising questions over their care, the South African forest department has issued a clarifying statement. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) stated that such carnivore reintroductions in alien climates are extremely complex and come with inherent risks. The death of two cheetahs is within the expected mortality rates for a project of this nature.

"The cheetah joined eight of the mammals relocated to India's Kuno National Park from Namibia in September 2022. The two cheetah deaths (one from Namibia and one from South Africa) observed to date are within expected mortality rates for a project of this nature," read the statement.

"Large carnivore reintroductions are extremely complex and inherently risky operations. This is a critical phase of the project, with cheetahs being released into larger environments where there is increasingly less control over their day-to-day wellbeing," it added.

The South African authorities stated they were awaiting an autopsy report of the death but there was no indication that the animals may have died due to any form of infectious disease or that there was any threat to their survival in India.

"All the South African cheetahs are in larger enclosures and are closely monitored twice daily. As they are wild cheetahs, their behaviour, movements, and body condition must be evaluated from a distance, limiting the ability of teams on the ground to gain precise knowledge of their health status."

On February 18, 12 cheetahs arrived in India aboard a C-17 Globemaster cargo plane of the Indian Air Force from Johannesburg in South Africa. Soon, the healthy cheetahs were released in the Kuno National Park, located in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

However, on March 27, one of the eight Namibian cheetahs named Sasha, aged little more than four-and-a-half-years died in the park. Though complete details were not released, media reports claimed that Sasha died due to cardiopulmonary failure.

Last week, the second Namibian cheetah, named Uday, a male died. JS Chauhan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, revealed that "during the inspection in the morning, Uda, brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away."

All 12 mammals were brought to the country under 'Project Cheetah'. The programme launched last September seeks to reintroduce the species, decades after it went extinct in the country.

