Sonia Gandhi demands independent judicial inquiry into JNU violence  

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

"Horrifying and unprecedented" violence unleashed by goons with "active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable," she said.

"The voice of India`s youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India`s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable," Gandhi said in a statement.

Speaking about different incidents in the campuses of universities and colleges, Sonia alleged that yesterday`s incident was an attempt to stifle the voice of dissent.

Gandhi stated that the students and youth need "affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy."

"Sadly, the Modi government seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations. The entire Congress party stands in solidarity with India`s youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU yesterday and demand an independent judicial inquiry," she said.

Several masked men on Sunday entered the Sabarmati Hostel on the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.