/Singapore, Hong Kong-like Dharavi: Maharashtra govt unveils global vision for mega redevelopment project

Mumbai's ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project is set to be modelled on global urban centres such as Singapore and Hong Kong, with the Maharashtra government outlining a vision that goes far beyond slum rehabilitation.

Speaking at an event related to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the aim is to transform Dharavi into a world-class urban district with modern infrastructure, seamless connectivity, quality housing, commercial hubs and ample public spaces.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the project should not be viewed merely as a rehabilitation exercise but as an opportunity to create a globally benchmarked city precinct in the heart of Mumbai. Drawing comparisons with Singapore and Hong Kong, Fadnavis said Dharavi has the potential to become a model for urban redevelopment not just in India but across the world.

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Spread across nearly 600 acres in central Mumbai, Dharavi is one of the most densely populated settlements in the world and is home to thousands of small-scale industries, workshops and businesses that generate an estimated turnover of billions of rupees annually. The redevelopment project aims to improve living conditions while preserving and strengthening Dharavi's unique economic ecosystem.

Officials associated with the project say the redevelopment blueprint includes modern residential towers, commercial districts, integrated transport infrastructure, open spaces, healthcare facilities, schools and community amenities. The project also seeks to formalise Dharavi's vast informal economy and provide better opportunities for local entrepreneurs and businesses.

The government's renewed push comes as the project enters a crucial execution phase. Land acquisition and transfer processes are underway, rehabilitation planning has gathered pace, and surveys of residents and commercial units are being conducted on a large scale.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project, estimated to be among the largest urban renewal initiatives in the world, is expected to reshape Mumbai's skyline and redefine urban living standards for lakhs of residents.

However, challenges remain. Rehabilitation, eligibility criteria, livelihood protection and the relocation of residents and businesses continue to be key concerns that will determine the success of the project.