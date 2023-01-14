Shraddha Walkar murder case: Autopsy report reveals body cut with ‘saw-like’ object

The autopsy report of Shraddha Walkar murder case, who was killed by her partner Aaftab Amin Poonaawalla, has revealed that her body was cut into 35 pieces with a saw-like object, reports ANI news agency.

The police on January 4 said that they found samples of hair and bones from a forest area in South Delhi's Mehrauli area which matched with Shraddha's.

The recent development has been pegged to be significant for the police as it will enable them to file a chargesheet against Poonaawalla.

Earlier, the police were finding it difficult to prove scientifically of Shraddha’s body being chopped off by her boyfriend. Also, the weapon was unknown.

The police sent the mitochondrial DNA report of the samples found in the forest area to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostic (CDFD) in Hyderabad. The sample had matched that of the victim's father and brother, the Delhi Police said.

The next course of action for the Delhi Police would be to file a chargesheet in the regional Saket Court in the national capital against the accused, along with the 164 recorded statements of the witnesses, including over 50 friends of Shraddha.

The grisly murder case of 28-year-old Shraddha made the headlines in November after the issue first came to light. The nature of death in New Delhi caused outrage across the nation. The murder took place on May 18 2022, but it came to light only six months after her father lodged a missing persons report.

According to police, Aaftab chopped Shraddha's body, and preserved it in a refrigerator before disposing of the remains at different locations in and around Delhi, at night-time over the next 18 days.

It is claimed that Aaftab had a fight with Shraddha, a few hours before the murder occurred.

