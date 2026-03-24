/Shia, Sunni, Hindu, Sikh together: Kashmir’s unprecedented humanitarian effort for Iran

What began as a modest initiative by members of the Shia community in the Kashmir Valley to raise funds for war-affected people in Iran has rapidly transformed into one of the region’s greatest humanitarian efforts in recent memory. The donation drive has now grown into a valley-wide movement, drawing participation from all communities and transcending religious and social boundaries.

In an extraordinary display of unity, Sunni Muslims across the valley have joined the campaign in large numbers. The initiative has also received overwhelming support from Hindu and Sikh communities, reflecting a rare collective spirit of compassion and solidarity.

Adding momentum to the drive, the Grand Mufti of the Kashmir Valley publicly urged members of the Sunni community to actively participate. He emphasised that the cause rises above sectarian and religious divisions, calling on every section of society to contribute. “This is a humanitarian responsibility that belongs to all of us. This is the time we give as much as we can for the people of Iran ,” he stated.

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"This campaign was initiated by the Shia community, but the Sunni community, with men, women, and children, has also participated in large numbers, contributing jewellery, cash, and whatever they could. We have also seen participation from Hindus and Sikhs. The brutality of American and Israeli forces, particularly in the killing of Saeed Ali Khamenei, has united people from all communities. Hindus, Sikhs, and others are now standing together against this oppression by Israel," said Syed Ghazanfar, A local.

Over the past week, donation camps have been set up across every district in the valley, witnessing massive public turnout. People from all walks of life have stepped forward to contribute in whatever way they can. Women have been seen donating personal jewellery, including gold and silver ornaments, while others have brought copper utensils as offerings.

In rural areas, some individuals have donated livestock, including cattle, while many others have contributed cash and cheques. Particularly moving scenes have emerged from donation centres where hundreds of children arrived carrying their piggy banks, willingly parting with their savings to support the Iranian People.

"I’ve been here for quite some time, observing the people who have come to donate. Just a while ago, four to five women from the Sunni community donated their jewellery and cash. We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran. While none of the neighbouring countries is stepping forward to help, we want to show the world that we support the people as they resist this oppression," said Mohd Shafi, A local.

Organisers estimate that nearly ₹500 crore Indian Rupees have already been collected across the Kashmir Valley, with expectations that the figure will rise further in the coming days as the campaign continues to gather momentum.

The initiative stands as a powerful testament to Kashmir’s enduring spirit of unity and generosity, showcasing how humanitarian causes can bring together diverse communities in times of global crisis.