/23 years after Kashmir's Nadimarg massacre, pandits return; Muslims join in tribute

Twenty-three years after the Nadimarg massacre, Kashmiri Pandits returned to the very site of the tragedy to pay tribute to the victims. In a deeply moving gesture, local Muslims joined them in prayer, sending a powerful message of solidarity and shared humanity.

Marking a significant departure from over two decades of remembrance held elsewhere, dozens of displaced Pandits gathered in Nadimarg village to offer prayers at the exact spot where the massacre occurred, transforming the memorial into a poignant symbol of reconciliation and brotherhood.

“This is a dark day for us. We will always remember the 24 lives lost here and honor their sacrifice for as long as we live. Their memory will remain with us until our last breath, just as we will never forget those responsible for this heinous act. We urge the people of Kashmir to take a stand. While governments may frame policies and programs, the greater responsibility lies with society, especially the majority community. The Kashmiri Pandit community is a small minority; lasting change depends on the will, conscience, and actions of the majority,” said Bhushan Lal, A Kashmiri Pandit.

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Participants from both communities emphasized that their bonds of brotherhood remain strong and enduring. Local Muslims, expressing solidarity, said their participation was a heartfelt gesture of respect and a reaffirmation of their commitment to peace.

“A tribute was paid today to the 24 individuals who were killed on March 23, innocent people who had done no wrong. That incident remains a stain on the history of Kashmir, a wound that has yet to heal. I believe the Muslim community has always stood in solidarity with the Pandits, just look around today and see how many have gathered here in support. Kashmir, to me, has always been incomplete without the Pandits. Even now, I hope they return to their homes and live here again. Their migration deeply affected the fabric of brotherhood in Kashmir. It was a tragic time, when fear and violence prevailed, and ordinary people were left with little choice,” said Former MLA Aijaz Ahmed Mir.

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A joint commemorative event was held in Nadimarg village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district to honor the 24 Kashmiri Pandits killed in a terrorist attack. On the night of March 23, 2003, terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba entered the village, once a place of peaceful coexistence between Pandits and Muslims and dragged residents from their homes before shooting them. The victims included 11 men, 11 women, and two children.