/Severe cold wave freezes Dal Lake as Kashmir, Ladakh reel under sub-zero temperatures

Prolonged cold wave conditions across the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions have led to the freezing of major water bodies, including Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season today, with temperatures plunging to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ladakh continues to remain the coldest region in the country, with temperatures plunging to minus 24.6 degrees Celsius in the Dras area. Nyoma followed closely, recording a minimum temperature of minus 21.6 degrees Celsius, while Leh town registered a low of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As forecast by the Meteorological Department, temperatures witnessed a sharp and sudden decline across major districts, significantly intensifying the winter chill. Srinagar Airport recorded a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest of the season so far.

The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg registered a minimum temperature of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, while South Kashmir’s popular tourist destination, Pahalgam, recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere in South Kashmir, Shopian experienced a minimum temperature of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius, and Pulwama shivered at minus 7.5 degrees. In Central Kashmir, the resort town of Sonamarg recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Also read | Temple restoration reveals suspected tiger skins, claws in Gujarat

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. The 40-day period began on December 21.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast partly to generally cloudy conditions, with the possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of North, Central, and South Kashmir. The department has also predicted a significant fall in minimum temperatures until January 10, after which temperatures are likely to rise by 1–2°C.