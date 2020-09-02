Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day, banking stocks lead

Domestic stock markets ended in the positive zone on Wednesday amid a positive global trend and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 185 points, or 0.48 per cent higher at 39,086 levels, with M&M (up nearly 6 per cent) being the top gainer. NSE's Nifty ended at 11,535, up 65 points, or 0.56 per cent. India VIX dropped 4 per cent to 20.93 levels.

Global markets

China stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as tech shares gained but material and energy shares gained. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.17 per cent at 3,404.80, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.04 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices rose towards $46 a barrel, gaining for a third day on a report that US crude inventories fell.

(With inputs from Reuters)