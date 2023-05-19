Senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju opens up on sudden cabinet reshuffle, says 'not a punishment'

Senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju, a day after his surprise removal from the position of Union Law Minister during the cabinet reshuffle, on Friday, assumed charges as the Earth Sciences Minister and denied accusations of being expelled as minister of law and justice due to some wrongdoing.

He referred to the move as a 'routine process' and further highlighted that it was a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and not a 'punishment'.

"Where is the wrongdoing? Do you feel this has happened because of some wrongdoing," Rijiju said while addressing the press briefing on being asked if his sudden removal was a punishment.

"These changes and assigning different responsibilities are the way a government functions. It is the prerogative of the prime minister to assign responsibilities as per his thinking. Why do you feel that something is amiss," he said.

He further thanked PM Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios and gain experience.

"First of all, we are party workers. Whatever post we hold, we have to work for the party. The way the government functions, don't look at it otherwise. I will do whatever work the Prime Minister assigns me, but, I will also work for the party. We have to do both jobs. We cannot say I will do this and I will not do this," the senior BJP leader said.

He refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that these were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serving in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

"Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," he said. With great humility, I've taken charge as Minister of Earth Sciences at New Delhi. Had first briefing meeting with Senior officers & Senior Scientists of the Ministry's various organizations. https://t.co/6480bNSSWS pic.twitter.com/NaUjCHoobd — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 19, 2023 × Kiren Rijiju replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal as Union Law Minister In the latest reshuffle to the union cabinet, on Thursday (May 18), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Ram Meghwal replaced Kiren Rijiju as the Union Law and Justice Minister. Meghwal will also be taking over the existing portfolios of Rijiju apart from the Law Ministry as a part of his rejig. Meghwal has been assigned an independent charge of the minister in addition to his existing portfolios.

A press release from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, "Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju."

The statement added that the portfolio of (the) Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Rijiju. Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)