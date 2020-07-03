Self-reliant India becomes stronger because of you, PM Modi tells Indian troops at Ladakh amid India-China standoff

Amid the India-China standoff along the Line of Control(LAC), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meets troops.

Also Read: PM Modi lands in Ladakh to meet Indian troops

During his speech, the Indian prime minister said: "Your valour, respect and sacrifice towards mother earth cannot be compared," the Indian prime minister told the troops at the border, adding: "your courage is higher than the mountains where you are posted."

Watch:

"The whole country has faith on you," PM Modi said. "Self-reliant India becomes stronger because of you," PM Modi asserted.

"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," the PM said.

"I pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley, from Leh, Ladakh to Kargil and Siachen and to Galwan Valley, everyone is a witness to the valour of Galwan soldiers."

"The enemies had seen the fury of the soldiers," he said. "This land in Ladakh is India's crown, it has given several Bravehearts to the nation," he said.

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace," he said. The Indian prime minister invoked poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, saying: "Whose battle cry, the earth is still drooling. The pen writes about his glory today. I speak your words with my voice today."

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace," he said.

Referring to Lord Krishna, the PM said: "If we worship Lord Krishna with a flute, the chakradhari bows his head in front of Krishna."

"We are the same people who pray to the flue-playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the Sudarshana chakra."

"The era of expansion has ended, now is the era of development, the idea of expansionism always destroys the world," he said.

"If India is buying modern warfare equipment the message is the same and if India is building modern infrastructure - the message is also the same," he stressed. "The Indian defence forces have always shown their heroic deeds since World War-II."

"History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," he said, adding,"whenever I think of a decision based on national security, I think of the two mothers - the first is our Mother India and the second are our mothers who have given birth to the Bravehearts such as you."