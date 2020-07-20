Security forces bust terror funding module of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces bust terror funding module of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba terror funding module and have arrested a man in the Jammu region of the union territory.

In a statement, J&K police have said that the module was busted on specific information in a joint operation Special operation group and the Indian army.

"Initial information revealed that banned Terrorist Organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had activated a module of its members for carrying out terror activities in J&K particularly in the Jammu region and in furtherance to this, delivery of funds was to take place in Jammu," police said.

Based on the information, a resident of Doda district, Mubashir Bhat, who is a part of the same module was allegedly tasked by handlers in Pakistan to visit Jammu and collect a consignment of Hawala money for use by terrorists and supporters.

Security forces have recovered a bag containing 1.5 lakh Indian rupees concealed in a tiffin box, police said.

"Initial questioning revealed that the money was sent by Haroon; self-styled commander of LeT from Pakistan to be delivered to the terrorists through their over ground workers in Doda," the statement read.

J&K police have now registered a case and have started further investigation.