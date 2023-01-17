Schools to remain closed due to extreme winters; check full list of states that extended winter holidays

Schools closed Full List: As the capital experienced its minimum temperature of 1.4°C yesterday, many schools have decided to remain closed for a few more days. Several states closed down schools especially for younger children at the beginning of the month of January due to extreme weather and cold wave. The entire northern region of the country is experiencing a drastic drop in temperatures with an extreme cold wave. According to experts, the region will continue to see a drop in these temperatures and a return of cold waves for the next few days. Hence, several days have already started extending the winter holidays for school students.

Here is a complete list of states that have extended winter vacations for students in different parts of their state:

Visibility (≤500 m) recorded at 0530 hours IST of today, 17.01.2023

Haryana: Hissar-50; Bihar: Gaya-200; Tripura: Kailashahar-50; Odisha: Goplalpur-200; " Delhi ": Palam-500; Safdarjung: 1000;

Uttarakhand: Dehradun-500; Bihar: Purnea-500. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 17, 2023 ×

1. Punjab Schools closed

Punjab has extended the winter holidays for its schools in Chandigarh city. The school holidays have been further extended till 21 January 2023 for classes LKG to Class 8. This is only for Chandigarh city, the rest has not been announced for the rest of the state.

2. Haryana Schools closed

The Directorate of School Education of Haryana has extended the winter holidays in the state till 21 January due to extreme weather conditions in the state. Schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on 16 January, but due to dropping temperatures, the schools will now resume on 23 January. This extended winter vacation is not applicable to the students of classes 10 and 12 due to their board exams this year. All the classes for students of class 10 and class 12 will be conducted in the normal way.

3. Uttar Pradesh Schools closed

The week began in UP with cold winds in the morning, so Lucknow changed the timings for students in classes 1 to 8. The changed school timings will be now 10 am. to 3 pm. There has been no announcement of a holiday extension, and classes for classes 9 to 2 will continue as usual at the same timings earlier.

However, schools in Meerut have been ordered to be closed until class 8. However, no resumption date has been announced yet.

School hours for students from classes 9 to 12 have been changed to 10 am to 3 pm. Gorakhpur has decided to close all schools from LKG to class 12 until at least 17 January. Schools that are holding pre-boards or practical examinations for students in classes 10 and 12 can do so between 10 am and 2 pm.

4. Rajasthan Schools closed