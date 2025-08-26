/Schools closed in Jammu, Punjab amid heavy rainfall – IMD issues alert for THESE states

Over the last few days, torrential rains have caused a ruckus across India, with intense rainfall causing deadly landslides, flash floods and widespread damage across northern states. On Tuesday (August 26), a massive landslide near Adhkwari on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district left five people dead and multiple people injured. In total, nine rain-related deaths were reported in the region. Authorities have stopped the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage until further notice due to ongoing safety concerns.

Schools Closed in Jammu and Punjab

Keeping in mind the weather conditions, the governments of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir have ordered that schools will be closed as a safety precaution. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took it to X and wrote, “It has been raining heavily for the past few days, and the Meteorological Department is predicting heavy rain for the next few days, in view of which all primary, secondary, senior secondary, government, and private schools in the state will be closed from August 27 to August 30.”

Several districts in Punjab, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, and Bathinda, are facing flood-like conditions with waterlogging and rising river levels. In Jammu Division, all government and private schools will remain shut on Wednesday (August 27), as per an official order from the Directorate of School Education.

Red Alert Issued in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red nowcast alert for parts of Delhi and adjoining areas in Haryana. According to IMD, intense convection is being observed over West Delhi, South Delhi, Northwest Delhi, and adjoining districts. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and to avoid waterlogged areas.

Himachal Pradesh: Roads Blocked, Power Cut

In Himachal Pradesh, continuous rain has led to landslides, flash floods, and the closure of over 130 roads, especially in Kullu, Shimla, and Mandi regions. Power supply has been disrupted in over 2,300 areas. The state government has closed schools in affected districts, and an orange alert remains in place.

Uttarakhand Schools Shut Amid Orange Alert

Uttarakhand has also issued an orange alert, prompting the closing of schools in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Nainital, and Chamoli. Rescue operations are underway in several remote areas with help from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Yellow Alert in Mumbai

Mumbai is likely to witness another downpour in the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in different parts of the city on Wednesday (August 27), followed by moderate showers on August 28. On August 29, isolated areas could again experience intense downpours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has placed emergency teams on alert, while residents, especially those living in low-lying and coastal areas, have been urged to remain cautious.

Nationwide Monsoon Alert