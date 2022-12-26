School winter holidays: Schools in Bihar, UP, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi-NCR closed due to winters, CHECK dates

Winter Vacation 2022: A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for many areas in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Keeping children in mind, the Education Department has ordered a winter vacation for schools in many states.

Schools in Delhi NCR have been declared a 15-day holiday due to the freezing cold. While, winter holidays have been announced in many states including Haryana, UP, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Uttar Pradesh school winter vacation 2022

In Uttar Pradesh, schools up to class 8 have been closed in many districts due to the cold. School timings have been changed from 9th to 12th.

Bihar school winter vacation 2022

Bihar schools up to class 8 have been closed till December 31. The Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that there will be dense fog as well as severe cold for the next few days.

Delhi-NCR school winter vacation 2022

According to the Directorate of Education's winter vacation circular, all schools in Delhi will be closed from 1 January to 15 January. All government schools in the Delhi NCR under the Directorate of Education have been declared closed for 15 days. Schools from classes 1 through 8 will remain closed. Simultaneously, remedial classes will be organised to ensure that the education of children in classes 9 through 12 is not compromised.

Haryana school winter vacation 2022

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar has directed that all government schools in the state will be closed from January 1 to 15. He stated that the spread of the common cold is increasing in north India. Accidents due to fog in the morning are possible in such a situation. It was previously considered to change school schedules, but it has now been decided to keep schools closed until 15 January.

Punjab school winter vacation 2022

Punjab school will remain closed till 1 January 2023. This order of the government will be applicable to all schools.

Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh school winter vacation 2022

In Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown has been ordered from 25 December to 31 December and in Chhattisgarh from 28 December.

January 2023 holiday list

14 January, Saturday - Makar Sankranti

14 January, Saturday - Lohri

15 January, Sunday - Pongal

22 January, Sunday - Lunar New Year