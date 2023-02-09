Saudi Arabia tops list of Gulf countries giving employment to Indians in 2022

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia bagged the top spot among Gulf countries that offered the most number of jobs to Indians in the year 2022. Saudi Arabia has the second-highest number of Indian expats after the United Arab Emirates. In the year 2022, Saudi Arabia provided 178,630 jobs to Indians. There was a five-fold increase in the figure as in 2021 and 2020 the numbers were 32,845 and 44,316 respectively.

The second country on this list is Kuwait which has seen a seven-fold increase compared to the year 2021. Bahrain was at last place with just 10,232 job offers.

The UAE, which hosted the highest number of Indians in 2018, continues to see a dip in recruitment. In 2018, UAE recruited 57,613 people while in 2019 it provided jobs to 45,712 Indians.

According to numbers with India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), nearly 50 per cent of India's migrant population works in Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries. An estimated 70 per cent of the Indian population in this region comprises of semi-skilled and unskilled workers. 20 to 23 per cent of Indian professionals are in 'white-collar' jobs like doctors, engineers, architects, chartered accountants, bankers and more.

“It is expected to grow manifold in the next few years,” said Mohammed Ashif, whose firm Expertise Contracting Company Limited caters to demand for workers in various sectors "The majority of our employees are from India,” he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

