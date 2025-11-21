/Samrat Choudhary gets home ministry in Nitish Cabinet; portfolios for 18 Bihar ministers announced

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given the important Home Ministry to his deputy, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, this time as portfolios for 18 ministers in the new cabinet were announced on Friday. The decision of Samrat Choudhary being entrusted with the home department, which was with Nitish in the previous NDA governments in Bihar until now, is being seen as a consolidation of power for him, as he also continues as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister in the new cabinet after the NDA's landslide win.

The other deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was elected as the deputy leader of the BJP’s legislative party, has been allotted the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, along with the Mines and Geology portfolio.

Mangal Pandey has been allotted the Health and Law Departments, whileBJP state president Dilip Jaiswal has been allotted the Department of Industries.

Nitin Nabin has been assigned the Road Construction Department and the Urban Development and Housing Department, while Ramkripal Yadav will serve as Agriculture Minister. Sanjay Tiger has been given the charge of Labour Resources.

Arun Shankar Prasad has been assigned the Tourism Department in addition to Art, Culture and Youth Affairs, while Surendra Mehta has been given the Animal and Fisheries Resources portfolio. Narayan Prasad will take charge of the Disaster Management Department.

Rama Nishad will lead the Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare Department, while Lakhedar Paswan has been given the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department. Shreyasi Singh will manage the Information Technology and Sports Departments.

Pramod Chandravanshi has been allotted the Cooperation and Environment–Forest–Climate Change portfolios.

Nitish Kumar took oath for a record tenth time on Thursday in a grand ceremony held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan and has become Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister. His 26-member cabinet includes 10 new entrants.

The NDA unveiled the allocation of 18 portfolios in the new Nitish cabinet, featuring ministers from the BJP, LJP(R), HAM and RLM.