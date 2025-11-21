/Second Tejas crash in 24 years: Here are 5 facts about Tejas fighter jet which went down during Dubai air show

Google Preferred
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 17:24 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 17:24 IST
Tejas fighter jet Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A Tejas fighter jet crashed during a Dubai air show on Friday (November 21), killing the pilot. It’s only the second accident in the aircraft’s 24-year history

An indigenous Tejas fighter jet crashed during an afternoon aerobatic display at the Dubai air show on Friday (November 21), resulting in the pilot’s death, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed. This marks only the second accident involving the Tejas in its 24-year history, the previous one occurred last year near a hostel complex in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. IAF said, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Here are 5 key facts about the Tejas fighter aircraft

  • The Tejas is primarily a single-seat combat jet, though the IAF and the Indian Navy both operate a dual-seat trainer version. Its development milestones include the maiden flight of the Technology Demonstrator-1 in 2001 and the first flight of the Second Series Production aircraft with Initial Operational Clearance on March 22, 2016.
  • Capable of carrying up to 4,000 kg of weapons and equipment, the Tejas is a lightweight, single-engine platform with a maximum takeoff weight of 13,300 kg.
  • Designed as a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter, the LCA Tejas can perform offensive air missions and deliver close air support to troops on the ground.
  • The aircraft was first inducted into the IAF in 2016 by No. 45 Squadron, popularly known as the “Flying Daggers.” Its compact size and extensive composite construction make it the lightest aircraft in its class.
  • Strengthening the “Make in India” initiative, the government approved the purchase of 97 Tejas Mark 1A jets for the IAF in August, marking a major expansion of the indigenous fighter program.

