/Second Tejas crash in 24 years: Here are 5 facts about Tejas fighter jet which went down during Dubai air show

An indigenous Tejas fighter jet crashed during an afternoon aerobatic display at the Dubai air show on Friday (November 21), resulting in the pilot’s death, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed. This marks only the second accident involving the Tejas in its 24-year history, the previous one occurred last year near a hostel complex in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. IAF said, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”