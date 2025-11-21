/Trump obsessed with California? POTUS sues democrat led state third time this week

US President Donald Trump appears to be obsessed with California, with his administration suing the state three times within a week. In the recent lawsuit, filed on Thursday (Nov 20), Trump has challenged the state laws providing in-state tuition, scholarships, and subsidised loans for “illegal aliens”. The Justice Department has alleged that these laws are “unconstitutional” and discriminate against US citizens, while rewarding illegal immigrants.

“California is illegally discriminating against American students and families by offering exclusive tuition benefits for non-citizens,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. “This marks our third lawsuit against California in one week — we will continue bringing litigation against California until the state ceases its flagrant disregard for federal law.”

“These laws unconstitutionally discriminate against U.S. citizens who are not afforded the same reduced tuition rates, scholarships, or subsidies, create incentives for illegal immigration, and reward illegal immigrants with benefits that U.S. citizens are not eligible for, all in direct conflict with federal law,” the statement added.

Earlier on Monday (Nov 17), the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against California over new laws that ban federal officers from wearing facial coverings and require them to have identification while carrying out their duties. The administration argued that the state’s laws violate the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, according to which federal laws supersede state laws. They further claimed that the laws put the federal officers’ safety at risk.

The Justice Department had also sued Governor Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Shirley Weber on November 13 over a newly adopted redistricting plan enacted with the passage of Proposition 50. In a statement, the Trump administration said, “The lawsuit alleges that the plan mandates racially gerrymandered congressional districts in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”