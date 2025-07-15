/Samosas, jalebis to not carry health warnings: PIB factchecks - Here's what the new statement says

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Indian government's fact-check body, on Tuesday (July 15) stressed that the health ministry did not advise vendors to carry warning labels on Indian snacks including jalebi, laddoo and samosa, calling the media reports, "misleading and incorrect".

The fact-check unit said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's advisory did not include any warning labels on food items sold by local vendors, stressing that there has been no specific target for Indian snacks.

"There have been some media reports claiming that the Union Health Ministry has directed to issue of Warning Labels on food products such as samosa, jalebi, and laddoo," he said.

It added that the health ministry had separately issued an advisory which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at workplaces, advising people about "display of Boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc., to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar."

It stressed that these boards will be installed to raise awareness and as daily reminders on fighting obesity.

"The Health Ministry Advisory does not direct Warning Labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. It does not target India's rich street food culture," the statement by the PIB read.

The general advisory issued yesterday was a "behavioural nudge" to make people aware of hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products and not any particular food product.

"The Advisory mentions other health messages such as promoting healthy meals such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat options along with making suggestions for opting for physical activity such as encouraging use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks and facilitating walking routes," it added.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry rolled out a public health initiative to promote healthy lifestyles. According to reports, the health ministry alerted all central institutions to carry ‘oil and sugar boards’, while AIIMS Nagpur has already been instructed.