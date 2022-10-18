Safe, secure world is shared responsibility; India a leader 'in upholding diversity and democracy': PM Modi 

After a gap of 25 years, India is hosting an Interpol meeting. The 90th edition of the Interpol General Assembly meeting is currently being held in the nation's capital, New Delhi.

On Tuesday, speaking at the meeting which is being attended by 195 countries, the Indian Prime Minister in his speech said that India is a case study for the world in upholding diversity and democracy.

"In upholding diversity and democracy, India is a case study for the world. Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organizations globally in 195 countries. This is despite differences in the legal framework."

Calling attention to the fact that 2023 marks the 100th year anniversary of the organisation, Modi said "The Interpol is approaching a historic milestone."

"Terrorism has developed a new form of online radicalism and digital fraud. All countries are working on developing strategies to address this form of terrorism," he said adding that "This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping Operations. From climate targets to COVID vaccines, India has shown the willingness to take the lead in any crisis."

As per ANI, he also lauded the global police forces stating that they are the frontline responders during any crisis in the world.

The four-day event is being held from October 18-21 in New Delhi. 195 member countries are participating in the gathering of Ministers, police and intelligence chiefs of countries and heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers are attending the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

