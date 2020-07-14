Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, PCC chief: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday announced that Sachin Pilot has been removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, amid the ongoing political crisis.

He has also been sacked as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief. The party has appointed Govind Singh Dotasra in his place, Surjewala added.

The move comes after Sachin Pilot refused to participate in Congress Legislature Party meeting twice.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among the senior leaders who have been in touch with Pilot.

Congress Party leaders had said that 106 of these 122 MLAs attended Monday's meeting, a claim contested by the Pilot camp.

Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents and even demanded a floor test in the Assembly to make the situation clear.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)