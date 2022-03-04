Russia-Ukraine conflict: Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised - Video

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict, an Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot in the capital city of Ukraine.

The student has been identified as Harjot Singh, who said as quoted by ANI: "No support from the Indian embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet."

While responding to his video, India's ministry of external affairs noted that the government of India "will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh's medical treatment" (in Kyiv, Ukraine).

"We are trying to ascertain his medical status... Our embassy is trying to get an update on his health status...trying to reach out but facing trouble as it's a conflict zone," the ministry added.

A few days ago, an Indian student lost his life as the situation continues to escalate after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "military operations" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has been evacuating its citizen from war-torn Ukraine.

Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh revealed the information to ANI at Poland's Rzeszow airport on Thursday (March 3).

"A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv," General (retd) Singh said.

"The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," he added.

The students are currently fleeing Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India.

Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh - are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.

