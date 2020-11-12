Russia supports India at SCO; says the bilateral matter should not be raised

Russia has supported India that bilateral matter should not be raised at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) forum. The development comes after Pakistan has been attempting to raise India-Pakistan matters at the Beijing Headquartered organization.

Russian Deputy Envoy to Delhi, Roman N Babushkin in response to WION question said, “This is a part of SCO charter and SCO basic documents not to bring the bilateral issue into the agenda. It has been made clear to all members states that it should be avoided...for the sake of the progress of multilateral cooperation."

Adding, "The importance of SCO is to deal with regional challenges, to promote economic, financial, humanitarian partnership among member states in order to keep the momentum...we not interfere in bilateral issues despite such kind of India Pakistan... Our position remains consistent and unchanged. We hope such kind of instances will not appear."

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi had also raised the matter at the SCO head of state meeting earlier this week. He said, "It is unfortunate that many attempts are being made to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues into the SCO agenda. This is a violation of SCO charter and Shanghai spirit".

In the run-up to the SCO virtual summit, a number of SCO meetings happened. In the SCO NSA virtual meet, the Pakistani NSA has put a map of Pakistan that violated the territorial integrity of India drawing a strong response from New Delhi.

SCO is a grouping of 8 countries--India, Pakistan, Russia, China, and 4 central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India will be hosting SCO heads of government virtual meet on 30th November which focus on economic cooperation.