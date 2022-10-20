Indian rupee falls to a record low of 83.06 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee fell six paise to touch a record low of 83.06 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday due to a stronger greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows. Forex traders say that a sell-off in domestic equities and risk-averse sentiments weighed on the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.05 against the dollar. It then slipped further to quote 83.06, falling six paise as compared to its previous close of 83. The local currency also hit a high of 83.07 in early deals.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 113.06.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 140.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 58,967.10. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.95 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,468.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 453.91 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from agencies)