Rs 1 billion for Rajya Sabha seat: CBI busts racket falsely promising governorship, RS seats

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the premier investigating agency in India, arrested four individuals after they allegedly tried to cheat people out of Rs 1 billion by making false promises of governorship and Rajya Sabha seats. According to reports, the agency recently carried out searches related to the investigation that led to the arrest of four members of the gang.

One of the suspects fled during the search, according to the officials, after assaulting CBI officers. They claim that he is the subject of a second FIR for assaulting agency representatives at the local police station. The CBI has reportedly named several people in connection with the inquiry, including Mahendra Pal Arora, Abhishek Boora, and Mohammed Aijaz Khan of Delhi-NCR, Ravindra Vithal Naik of Belgaum, Karnataka, and Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar of Latur, Maharashtra.

Bandgar is alleged to have asked Boora, Arora, Khan, and Naik to fix any jobs that needed fixing in exchange for payment of a sizeable illegal gratuity while posing as a senior CBI officer and showcasing his "connections" with powerful people.

The FIR claimed that they acted in concert "with the single ulterior motive of defrauding private persons by falsely assuring them of seats in Rajya Sabha, appointment as governor, appointment as chairman in different government-run organisations under central government ministries and departments," among other positions, for large monetary consideration.

Through its source, the agency learned that Boora and Bandgar discussed ways to exploit the latter's supposed connections to influential people who are said to play "pivotal roles" in appointment choices.

The accused allegedly tried to deceive people by falsely offering them a seat in the Rajya Sabha in exchange for a sizeable sum of money exceeding Rs 1 billion, according to the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.