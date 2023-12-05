Revanth Reddy will be new chief minister of Telangana, to take oath on December 7

The Congress party announced on Tuesday (Dec 5) that Anumula Revanth Reddy will be the new chief minister of Telangana. The announcement ended speculations after the party won elections in the southern Indian state.

In a post on social media platform X, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge has "decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party."

"The Congress will deliver a clean and able government that will provide maximum governance," Venugopal added.

pic.twitter.com/njFUduUFsb — Congress (@INCIndia) December 5, 2023

Reddy will take oath in the swearing-in ceremony of the new government scheduled to take place on December 7.