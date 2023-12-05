LIVE TV
Revanth Reddy will be new chief minister of Telangana, to take oath on December 7

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 05, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
main img

File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Président Anumula Revanth Reddy. Photograph:(AFP)

Revanth Reddy will take oath in the swearing-in ceremony of the new government scheduled to take place on December 7

The Congress party announced on Tuesday (Dec 5) that Anumula Revanth Reddy will be the new chief minister of Telangana. The announcement ended speculations after the party won elections in the southern Indian state. 

In a post on social media platform X, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge has "decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party." 

"The Congress will deliver a clean and able government that will provide maximum governance," Venugopal added. 

Reddy will take oath in the swearing-in ceremony of the new government scheduled to take place on December 7. 

Venugopal said that the decision was made after a report submitted by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare and the party's special observer DK Shivakuma. They had met newly elected MLAs. 

Congress wins Telangana

The Congress defeated the regional BHRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party in the southern state of Telangana as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. 

Congress won 64 assembly seats in Telangana, ending the nearly 10-year-old rule of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

