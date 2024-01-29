Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024: How to watch live stream, book tickets

Republic Day Beating Retreat 2024: The Beating Retreat ceremony is a significant event that marks the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations in India. It takes place on the evening of January 29, three days after Republic Day. The ceremony is held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi and is a spectacular display of military precision, musical prowess, and cultural diversity.

The Beating Retreat ceremony has its origins in the ancient military tradition of signalling the end of the day's fighting and sounding the retreat. In the context of Republic Day celebrations, it symbolises the official end of the festivities.

The musical performances include a variety of tunes, ranging from patriotic and martial music to popular and folk tunes.

This year's Beating Retreat Ceremony is set to showcase a magnificent fanfare, highlighting 29 tunes inspired by Classical Ragas. The musical renditions will be performed by the bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and CAPFs. Dignitaries such as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to attend this grand event.

The President of India serves as the Chief Guest at the Beating Retreat Ceremony, arriving with the 'President’s Bodyguards.' After their entrance, the unit renders the National Salute, accompanied by the National Anthem and the unfurling of the Indian Flag.

Military bands, pipes and Drums Bands, buglers, and trumpeters from various Army Regiments contribute to the musical spectacle. Originating in the early 1950s, Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed this unique display of massed bands. Notably, this year's ceremony will feature an impressive Drone Show, involving 3,500 indigenous drones lighting up the sky over Raisina Hills.

How to book tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony?

Attend the ceremony by booking your tickets on the Ministry of Defence website: https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login



How to watch the live telecast of the Beating Retreat ceremony on Jan 29?

Visit the Doordarshan National YouTube channel or watch the event on DD News.