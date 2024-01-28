India: One killed, 17 injured after stage collapses during event at Delhi's Kalkaji temple

At least one person was killed and 17 others injured after a stage collapsed during an event at the famous Kalkaji temple in Delhi early Sunday (Jan 28), reported news agency PTI, citing local police.

What we know so far

The stage that was reportedly made of wood and had an iron frame collapsed during a mata jagran at midnight on Saturday (Jan 27). The police said that no permission was granted to hold the event, but sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order.

The event saw the participation of 1500-1600 people, according to Delhi police. Soon after the incident, a crime team visited the spot and an investigation into the incident was ordered.

“We got a call at around 12.30 am (local time) that a stage, which was set up for 'jagran' purpose, at Kalkaji temple, collapsed. Teams were rushed to the spot. One woman was declared dead. Further investigation is underway,” news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The police said the woman was rushed to the hospital by two people in an auto, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to reports, several devotees climbed onto the stage after they got excited as the hymns were being sung which resulted in the collapse of the structure. Subsequently, chaos erupted with the devotees running amid a stampede-like situation.

Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. It may contain some profanity as well. Viewer discretion is advised.



The devotees were participating in a Hindu ritual called 'Jagrata' which includes singing, all-night vigils, hymns, dances and praying to Goddess Durga.

The injured people were admitted to a hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, and their condition is said to be stable. According to the police, a few suffered fractures.

Case registered against organisers

The Delhi police have registered a case under Sections 337, 304A, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the organisers of the event.