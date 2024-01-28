Gyanvapi dispute: All India Muslim Personal Law Board rejects ASI report, says it is 'no conclusive evidence'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday (Jan 27) refuted reports that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) study had discovered evidence of a Hindu temple there.

AIMPLB executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas released a statement saying that the report of the ASI is not "conclusive evidence" in this contentious case.

"By doing this the opposition party has created a feeling of anarchy and insecurity in the society," he added.

Ilyas also condemned the Hindu side for 'insulting' the court by releasing the ASI report in the press.

"Hindu communal organizations have been misleading the public for many years regarding the Gyanvapi Masjid. The latest example of this is a report of the Archaeological Survey of India which they filed in the court and made available to the plaintiff and defendant only on the orders of the court. This report was for their study and preparation but by publishing it in the press, the opposition party has not only insulted the court but has also tried to mislead the simple people of the country," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He further went on to allege that the Hindu side made attempts to deceive the public and create turmoil in the society months prior to when the survey team released a report describing the fountain present in the reservoir as Shivalinga.

"A few months ago, when the survey team in its report had described the fountain present in the reservoir as Shivalinga, the opposition party had tried its best to mislead the public and create unrest in the society by publicizing it, even though experts It could not be investigated nor did the court give any decision on it," he said.

VHP chief says Gyanvapi mosque committee should handover structure to Hindus

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) released a statement on Saturday (Jan 27), demanding the Gyanvapi mosque committee to handover the structure to Hindus.

“The ASI, an official and expert body, has submitted its report to the district judge hearing the Gyanvapi matter in Kashi. The evidence collected by the ASI from the Gyanvapi structure reconfirms that the mosque had been constructed after demolishing a magnificent temple. A part of the temple structure, particularly the western wall is the remaining part of the Hindu Temple,” VHP working president Alok Kumar said in a statement.

He also said that the Hindus should be allowed to offer "sewa puja" to the 'Shivlinga' that as per the report has been discovered in the Wazukhana area.

"Thus, even as per Section 4 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the structure should be declared as a Hindu temple."

He, in his statement, also called upon the Intezamia Committee, to "respectfully shift" to mosque to another appropriate location and to hand over the original site of “Kashi Vishvanatha to the Hindu society”.

"The VHP believes that this righteous action shall be an important step towards creating amicable relations between the two prominent communities of Bharat," he added.

A conclusive finding of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) indicated that a large Hindu temple existed at the site of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reports said quoting advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side. As per the ASI findings, modifications were made to the mosque using pillars and plaster from the Hindu temple, with attempts to erase carvings on the pillars, as per Jain.