Republic Day 2024 gallantry awards: Full list of Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra awardees

Republic Day 2024: India celebrates its 75th Republic Day parade on January 26 with great pomp and show at New Delhi’s iconic Kartavya Path. The parade in the national capital of India is a witness to the country’s rich cultural diversity, unity, its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities.

On Thursday (Jan 25), President Droupadi Murmu announced 80 gallantry awards, including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra, for the Indian armed forces.

Kirti Chakra is India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime award.

Meanwhile, Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra are the three highest wartime gallantry awards bestowed upon personnel for an exceptional showcase of bravery and determination.

Kirti Chakra Awardees

1. Major Digvijay Singh Rawat of the 21st Battalion (Parachute Regiment, Special Forces)

2. Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from the Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion

3. Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from the 21st battalion of the Mahar Regiment

4. Captain Anshuman Singh from the 26th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment (Army Medical Corps

5. Havildar Abdul Majid of the Parachute Regiment's ninth battalion (special forces)

6. Sepoy Pawan Kumar from the 55th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles

Shaurya Chakra awardees

1. Major Maneo Francis of the Parachute Regiment's 21st battalion

2. Major Amandeep Jakhar from the Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion

3. Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh of the Mahar Regiment

4. Havildar Sanjay Kumar from 9 Assam Rifles

5. Parshotam Kumar (civilian) from the Rashtriya Rifles

6. Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera of the Indian Navy

7. Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (pilot) of the Indian Air Force

8. Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (pilot) of the Indian Air Force

9. Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh of CRPF

10. Mohan Lal from the Jammu and Kashmir Police

11. Amit Raina from the Jammu and Kashmir Police

12. Faroz Ahmad Dar from Jammu and Kashmir Police

13. Varun Singh from the Jammu and Kashmir Police

14. Captain MV Pranjal of the 63rd Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles

15. Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles

Apart from these awards, 53 Sena Medals (seven posthumous), one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) were conferred upon the personnel by President Murmu.