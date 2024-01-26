Republic Day 2024: Indian president revives 250-year-old tradition with stately horse-pulled buggy

Indian President Droupadi Murmu revived a 250-year-old tradition on India’s 75th Republic Day on Friday (Jan 26) by opting for a quaint horse-pulled buggy (carriage) on her way to the ceremony. Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron were escorted to the event in the ‘traditional Buggy,’ ditched by the Presidential palace 40 years ago. The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), dressed in a striking red uniform and mounted on horses, accompanied the buggy, adding a touch of historical grandeur to the event.

#Watch | President of India along with French President@EmmanuelMacron depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan



Colonel Amit Berwal is riding to the right of the President's Buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen, mounted on his charger glorious.



To the left of the President's… pic.twitter.com/lM1fVkOZbN — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2024 ×

Earlier this week, a PBG personnel was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “The polishing has to be just right, as should also be on the metal of the mounting steps and the canopy.”