Republic Day 2024: Indian president revives 250-year-old tradition with stately horse-pulled buggy
The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), dressed in a striking red uniform and mounted on horses, accompanied the buggy, adding a touch of historical grandeur to the event.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu revived a 250-year-old tradition on India’s 75th Republic Day on Friday (Jan 26) by opting for a quaint horse-pulled buggy (carriage) on her way to the ceremony. Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron were escorted to the event in the ‘traditional Buggy,’ ditched by the Presidential palace 40 years ago. The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), dressed in a striking red uniform and mounted on horses, accompanied the buggy, adding a touch of historical grandeur to the event.
Colonel Amit Berwal is riding to the right of the President's Buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen, mounted on his charger glorious.
Earlier this week, a PBG personnel was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “The polishing has to be just right, as should also be on the metal of the mounting steps and the canopy.”
About the PBG
The President’s Bodyguard unit is a rare regiment globally, consisting of proficient cavalry horse riders, trained tank men and daring paratroopers. According to Colonel Amit Berwal, “These daredevils walk on the blue skies and fly on their horses on the ground. The unit has not only served the only governor-general of India and 15 presidents since independence, but is an integral part of Rashtrapati Bhavan,” as quoted by TOI.
Knowing the horses
In this year’s ceremony, 12 new horses trot down the Kartavya Path. According to the officials, knowing the temperament of the participating horses is one of the key responsibilities as “this allows us to be in perfect sync".
“It takes almost a year for a trainer to get to know his horse. The simple walk, trot, canter and gallop take hours of patient coaxing and coaching,” an official was quoted as saying.
Every detail, from training and diet to healthcare and matching the appropriate rider with the suitable horse, is meticulously taken care of, ensuring that these horses stand as some of the best-groomed animals in the country.
“Every rider who has ever served with the regiment remains indebted to the horses’ unflinching loyalty,” said Berwal.
