Republic Day 2024: Flight curbs, traffic diversion and prohibition of drones in Delhi ahead of R-day

Republic Day: In the view of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, no flight operations will be allowed at the New Delhi airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm, from January 19 to January 26. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in an official statement.

The landing and take-off of non-scheduled flights and chartered flights will not be permitted between 10:00 am and 1:15 pm during the period of January 19 to January 25, the official statement added.

Delhi Police issued traffic advisory ahead of R-day celebrations

Dress rehearsals for 75th R-day celebrations are in full swing in New Delhi’s chilly weather and Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the next few days.

The police said that traffic movement will be restricted at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the Kartavya Path stretch between India Gate and Vijay Chowk will also remain closed for any traffic movement, the police said. Motorists have been asked to follow real-time traffic updates shared by police personnel for hassle-free travel.

Moreover, the DMRC has also advised Delhi Metro passengers to plan their journeys accordingly to the possibility of long queues at metro stations due to extensive security checks.

Delhi Police prohibits drones in capital due to security reasons

The Delhi Police on Friday also prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital.

The prohibition has been imposed for 29 days- from January 18 to February 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

“It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by use of sub-conventional aerial platforms”, Delhi Police said in a statement.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations will be held at the Kartavya Path on January 26. This year’s celebrations will see French President Emmanuel Macron as chief guest of the occasion. He will be the sixth French leader to attend R-day celebrations in New Delhi.