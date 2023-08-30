Relief for Indians as government cuts LPG cylinder prices by $2.42

In a move that will bring respite to households across India, the central government has announced a $2.42 (Rs 200) reduction in cooking gas. Briefing reporters on the decision of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the decision is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the women of the country on Onam and Raksha Bandhan. The meeting of the Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Effective Wednesday, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by $2.42 across the country. In Delhi for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing $13.34 (Rs 1,103) per cylinder to $10.92 (Rs 903).

This across-the-board reduction is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households, which will continue. Therefore, the effective price in Delhi for Ujjwala beneficiaries after this reduction will be $8.50 (Rs 703).

It may be noted that there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers, including 9.6 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries.

Anurag Thakur said the current government has initiated several schemes for the development of women, including pucca houses, toilets, additional foodgrains and Direct Benefit Transfer during the Covid pandemic.

India is dependent on imports for 60 per cent of its natural gas requirements.

To clear pending Ujjwala applications and to provide deposit-free LPG connections to all eligible households, the government will shortly start distribution of PMUY connections to 75 lacs women from poor households. This will increase the total number of beneficiaries under PMUY to 10.35 crore.

The government said these decisions come as part of its ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens and promote the welfare of households.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, expressed his happiness with the decision, stating, "We understand the challenges faced by households in managing their budgets. The reduction in cooking gas prices is aimed at providing direct relief to families and individuals, while also supporting the government’s larger goal of ensuring affordable access to essential items."

