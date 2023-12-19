Red Sea shipping crisis, Indian workers top agenda in Modi-Netanyahu talks

The crisis in the Red Sea with the Houthi attacks, and the need for more Indian workers in Israel topped the focus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu's talks on Tuesday (Dec 19). The Red Sea shipping route has been disrupted due to attacks by Yemen-based Houthis, with fears of it leading to an escalation in global crude oil prices.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, which is threatened by the aggression of the Houthis, instigated by Iran, and the global interest in preventing attacks on the global economy and trade, as well as the Indian and Israeli economies," the Israeli prime minister's office said in a readout.

The Indian readout mirrored these concerns, saying that "the two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic," underscoring the critical nature of maintaining secure sea routes.

In addition to addressing the Red Sea crisis, the Israeli PM briefed the Indian side about the ongoing situation, concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Indian Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the "affected population", which in this case is the people in Gaza and emphasized an "early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy".

Also read | PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu, urges for 'early restoration of peace'



Following the October terrorist attack by Hamas, Israel initiated a large-scale counteroffensive resulting in numerous casualties among Palestinians in Gaza. This has led to a significant humanitarian crisis in the strip. India sent humanitarian aid to people of Gaza via Egypt.

The Israeli readout further revealed that the leaders "also discussed advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the State of Israel".

Israel aims to facilitate the entry of more Indian workers through government-to-government programs, focusing on sectors such as caregiving, construction, and agriculture.