UP ATS, Delhi Police, and J&K Police detained Dr Mohammad Arif from Kanpur in the Red Fort blast probe. Linked to Dr Shaheen Shahid, Arif studied at Al-Falah University. His arrest deepens the Faridabad terror module case tied to JeM and AguH.
In the latest update in the probe related to Red Fort car blast case, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Delhi Police Special Cell, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained Dr Mohammad Arif from Kanpur’s Cardiology Institute. He was reportedly in constant touch with Dr Shaheen. Investigative agency sources said that Arif's name surfaced after examining Shaheen’s phone records. Arif, a NEET-SS 2024 batch student, is reportedly from the Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and pursued his education at Al Falah University in Faridabad.
Also Read | J&K doctor Umar Nabi was driver of Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort? Here's what DNA test confirms
Lucknow-based woman doctor, Dr Shaheen Shahid who was arrested last week is emerging as a major link and key person in the the Red Fort car blast and Farodabad terror module. The Faridabad module was busted after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police ran an operation to find a terror module linked to two terror outfits — Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AguH). Earlier, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, also named as Muzammil Shakeel in some reports, was arrested after authorities recovered large caches of explosives from rented premises in Dhauj village, Faridabad. Another Kashmir-based doctor Nisar-ul-Hassan is missing since the day of the blast. He was hired by Al-Falah University after being dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for his alleged links with terrorist organisations.
Also Read | Who is Shaheen Shahid, Al-Falah University doctor probed for links with Pak-based Jaish and Masood Azhar's sister
On Monday (Nov 10), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others. Previously, a CCTV footage revealed that the vehicle had a Haryana registration number and the suspect driving the car was seen wearing a black mask. The fatal blast occured after a massive seizure of around 350 kilogram of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, as well a large cache of ammunition from Faridabad. The probe agencies are now trying to establish a connection between Red Fort blast accused and Faridabad terror module busted on November 10.