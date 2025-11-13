In the latest update in the probe related to Red Fort car blast case, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Delhi Police Special Cell, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained Dr Mohammad Arif from Kanpur’s Cardiology Institute. He was reportedly in constant touch with Dr Shaheen. Investigative agency sources said that Arif's name surfaced after examining Shaheen’s phone records. Arif, a NEET-SS 2024 batch student, is reportedly from the Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and pursued his education at Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Lucknow-based woman doctor, Dr Shaheen Shahid who was arrested last week is emerging as a major link and key person in the the Red Fort car blast and Farodabad terror module. The Faridabad module was busted after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police ran an operation to find a terror module linked to two terror outfits — Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AguH). Earlier, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, also named as Muzammil Shakeel in some reports, was arrested after authorities recovered large caches of explosives from rented premises in Dhauj village, Faridabad. Another Kashmir-based doctor Nisar-ul-Hassan is missing since the day of the blast. He was hired by Al-Falah University after being dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for his alleged links with terrorist organisations.

