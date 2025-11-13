/J&K doctor Umar Nabi was driver of Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort? Here's what DNA test confirms

DNA tests have confirmed the Red Fort car blast driver as Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor linked to the Faridabad terror module. Several Al-Falah University doctors, including Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, have been arrested over suspected ties to Pakistan-based JeM handlers.
In a major update in the Red Fort car blast that rocked the national capital on Nov 10, a DNA test has confirmed that the the driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded was Dr Umar Un Nabi (also known as Umar Mohammad Nabi in some reports), a medical professional from Kashmir. Delhi Police sources said that after the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator and now his DNA sample has matched with his mother. However, official confirmation is awaited. Reports also revealed that he visited a mosque in Old Delhi for over 10 minutes before carrying out the attack.
Also Read | Who are doctors detained in Delhi Red Fort car blast case, and what are their links to Faridabad terror module
Investigative agencies have nabbed several doctors, specifically from Al-Falah University - that has emerged as a key link between Faridabad terror module and Red Fort car blast. The Faridabad module was busted after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police ran an operation to find a terror module linked to two terror outfits — Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AguH). Earlier, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, also named as Muzammil Shakeel in some reports, was arrested after authorities. Days later, Lucknow-based woman doctor, Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested from Faridabad. Shaheen is emerging as a key suspect who was reportedly in contact with handlers in Pakistan affiliated to terrorist Masood Azhar's JeM. Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, a doctor from Anantnag, J&K, and Shaheen's brother Parvez Ansari have been arrested by UP ATS.
Also Read | Who is Shaheen Shahid, Al-Falah University doctor probed for links with Pak-based Jaish and Masood Azhar's sister
On Monday (Nov 10), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others. Previously, a CCTV footage revealed that the vehicle had a Haryana registration number and the suspect driving the car was seen wearing a black mask. The fatal blast followed a massive seizure of around 350 kilogram of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, as well a large cache of ammunition from Faridabad. The probe agencies are now trying to establish a connection between Red Fort blast accused and Faridabad terror module busted on November 10.
Also Read | 'Take it as warning...': Al-Falah university website hacked amid probe on Red Fort car blast, Faridabad terror module