Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more, with $5.8 billion net worth was in India's 100 rich list

India's legendary stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Jhunjhunwala suffered a cardiac arrest and had multiple health issues, including diabetes, hear and kidney problems. He was 62. He recently announced the launch of Akasa Air which was set to be India's newest budget carrier, along with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh.

Jhunjhunwala's rich portfolio

The Dalal Street legend had invested in various companies over the years including Titan, Star Health Insurance and Escorts among others. Reports say he had stakes in 47 companies. He was also the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptec.

Jhunjhunwala had reportedly invested in Tata Tea back in 1986 while buying 5,000 shares of the company. The shares of Tata tea rose 143 times after his investment and he earned 20-25 lakhs within months at the stock market. A big game player, Jhunjhunwala also knew how to take a hit at the stock market as shares in Titan and Star Health plunged and he lost over $153 million in just five sessions last month.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth:

According to Forbes, Jhunjhunwala's net worth, at the time of his death, was $5.8 billion. He was ranked 438 worldwide on Forbes rich list and was 36th in India's top 100 Forbes rich list. Jhunjhunwala's most valuable holding in his portfolio at the time of his death was in Titan, which is part of Tata.

Jhunjhunwala was one of the early investors in the Bombay Stock Exchange. He had reportedly invested $100 in1985 and then went on to rake in billions as the size of India's stock exchange grew many times. His stock market exploits had earned him the titles of "India's Warren Buffett" and the "Big Bull of Dalal Street".

His net worth stood at $3 billion in 2018 and then plunged to $1.9 billion in 2020 as the pandemic began. However, in the last two years his net worth skyrocketed touching $4.3 billion last year while reaching $5.8 billion in 2022.

In 2013, Jhunjhunwala's total net worth stood at $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.

